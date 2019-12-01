The Hague stabbing: Police arrest 35-year-old suspect

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 30 (ANI): Dutch police said on Saturday they have arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in the Hague on Friday in which three people were injured, Sputnik reported.

The incident took place at Grote Marktstraat, one of the most important shopping areas in the centre of The Hague. The three victims in the incident have been discharged from the hospital.

A motive for the attack has not been established, but police are considering all possibilities.

The stabbing took place hours after a similar incident occurred at UK's London Bridge where a male perpetrator, suspected of stabbing several people in the area, was shot dead by the police. (ANI)

