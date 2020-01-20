There really was no other option: Prince Harry after 'Megxit' announcement

London [UK], Jan 20 (ANI): Breaking his silence after 'Megxit' announcement, Prince Harry on Sunday (local time) said that he along with Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle decided to step back from the Royal life as there "really was no other option" left.

Stressing that the UK is his home and a place that he loves, he said, "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

CNN reported that Harry made the remarks while speaking at a charity event in London.

"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible," CNN quoted him as saying.

His remarks come a day after Buckingham Palace announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, will not use the "royal highness" titles as well as would no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

Earlier, this month, Prince Harry and Meghan had announced that they will "step back as 'senior' members of the royal family" and are planning to work towards becoming "financially independent".

"I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life," Harry was quoted as saying.

He asserted that it was a great honour to serve his country and the Queen.

"I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months," said Harry. (ANI)

