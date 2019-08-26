Three days of mourning declared after 7 die in mid-air collision in Spain's Mallorca

Mallorca [Spain], Aug 26 (ANI): Three days of official mourning has been declared after seven people, including two children, lost their lives after a helicopter and a small plane collided over Spain's Mallorca on Sunday.

There were five people, including the children, on the helicopter while two adults were in the plane, according to CNN. The incident took place at Inca, which is an inland town on the Spanish island.

"The priority is to identify the seven confirmed victims and to assist their families," Balearic Islands President Francina Armengol tweeted.

As per Mallorca's police, the mishap occurred at about 1:50 pm (local time) on Sunday.

The helicopter has been confirmed to belong to German operator Rotorflug. "The cause of the crash is still totally unclear," the company stated in an official release. (ANI)

