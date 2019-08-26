Representative Image
Three days of mourning declared after 7 die in mid-air collision in Spain's Mallorca

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:36 IST

Mallorca [Spain], Aug 26 (ANI): Three days of official mourning has been declared after seven people, including two children, lost their lives after a helicopter and a small plane collided over Spain's Mallorca on Sunday.
There were five people, including the children, on the helicopter while two adults were in the plane, according to CNN. The incident took place at Inca, which is an inland town on the Spanish island.
"The priority is to identify the seven confirmed victims and to assist their families," Balearic Islands President Francina Armengol tweeted.
As per Mallorca's police, the mishap occurred at about 1:50 pm (local time) on Sunday.
The helicopter has been confirmed to belong to German operator Rotorflug. "The cause of the crash is still totally unclear," the company stated in an official release. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 06:26 IST

G7 summit: 19 people detained for protests near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): The authorities detained at least 19 people in connection with protests here near the host city of the G7 summit, as per local media reports.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:16 IST

Joe Walsh to give Trump competition for 2020 Presidential elections

Washington [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Former US Representative Joe Walsh launched his bid for the 2020 Presidential elections on Sunday, directly challenging incumbent US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination for the impending polls.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:47 IST

Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Jerusalem [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday night claimed that three rockets were fired from Gaza to Israel.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:05 IST

Afghanistan: 3 injured in explosion outside Pak consulate in Jalalabad

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least three individuals, including one policeman, were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside the holding area of Pakistan's Consulate General here on Sunday night.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:25 IST

Over 63,000 cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh, 169 people dead

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 63,514 cases of dengue have been reported in Bangladesh, with 169 people having lost their lives to the fever as per the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:32 IST

Sudan: Atleast 62 people dead, 98 wounded due to heavy rainfall

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 62 people have died while 98 others were wounded after heavy rainfalls and floods devastated Sudan, the country's health ministry stated on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:29 IST

United Airlines to suspend daily flight from Chicago to Hong Kong

Chicago [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): US-headquartered United Airlines is suspending its daily flight service from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Hong Kong from next month.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:13 IST

US, Japan agree to 'big trade deal' on G7 sidelines

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): The United States and Japan agreed to a "big" trade deal on the sidelines of the G7 summit here on Sunday, according to US President Donald Trump.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:47 IST

Modi meets UN Secy Gen at G7 in France

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the G7 summit hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:46 IST

Iran's Foreign Minister flies to G-7 summit, says no plan to meet Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday made a surprising entry at the G-7 summit being held in the southwestern city of Biarritz, following French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:29 IST

India, along with 110 countries, participate in Beijing...

Beijing [China], Aug 25 (ANI): India, along with 110 other countries, participated in the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 held for the first time in the Chinese capital.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Rohingyas mark 2nd anniversary of exodus after Myanmar crackdown

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 25 (ANI): Thousands of Rohingyas on Sunday marked the second anniversary of the crackdown launched against the refugee community in northwest Rakhine state by the Myanmar military two years ago.

