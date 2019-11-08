Representative image
Three explosions in Bishkek cafe leave several people wounded

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:54 IST

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): Three explosions in a cafe at the center of Bishkek left several people injured on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
According to witnesses, the first explosion was followed by two more, and a fire broke out. Firefighters are working at the scene.
Two people were evacuated, but the exact number of the wounded has not been made public yet.
According to the firefighters' preliminary data, gas cylinders installed in the cafe may have exploded. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:17 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:02 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:44 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:41 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:39 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:26 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:18 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:46 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:22 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:27 IST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:17 IST

