Three explosions in Bishkek cafe leave several people wounded

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): Three explosions in a cafe at the center of Bishkek left several people injured on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to witnesses, the first explosion was followed by two more, and a fire broke out. Firefighters are working at the scene.

Two people were evacuated, but the exact number of the wounded has not been made public yet.

According to the firefighters' preliminary data, gas cylinders installed in the cafe may have exploded. (Sputnik/ANI)

