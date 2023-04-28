Tibet Support Rally organised in Milan

Milan [Italy], April 28 (ANI): The local Tibet community in Milan organised a solidarity and support rally for the Dalai Lama in view of the recent controversy.

With participants carrying placards in support of Dalai Lama and raising slogans against China for leading a defamation campaign against him, around 100 Tibetans and friends of Tibet participated in the solidarity rally.

The rally was held on Wednesday (April 26) and was organised at the Piazza Duomo in Milan and lasted for three hours.



It was joined by the President of the Tibet Community in Italy, Tseten Longhini, and representatives of several Buddhist Associations in Italy.



During her address, President Tseten disapproved of Chinese attempts to discredit Buddhism and target its religious head. She vociferously discredited Chinese attempts to change Tibetan identity and history. She called upon and requested more and more people to join their the movement to save Tibet from the illegal occupation of China.

Moreover, in the protest rally, there were also placards against Chinese involvement in the the disappearance of 11th Panchen Lama.



The event found good coverage in the local print media and was widely circulated on social media channels. The place is very popular with tourists and the rally attracted a huge number of

curious onlookers.

Though the Tibetan community in Italy is quite small and is largely made up of Tibetan refugees, the group has significant political clout. Recently, a Parliamentary. The local senators formed the Intergroup on Tibet. (ANI)

