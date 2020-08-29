Tibetans and Uyghurs hold anti-China protest outside UN office in London

London [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan and Uyghur community in UK oragnised a 'Black Day' protest outside the United Nations office in London to mark the ninth anniversary of 'heinous crimes against humanity' in Tibet and East Turkistan by Chen Quanguo, currently the party secretary for Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The protest was held under the aegis of Tibetan Community UK, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM) on Friday. They were holding banners saying "Long Live friendship of Tibet and East Turkistan", "Say no to internment Camps" and save the "Uyghur people".

A statement by Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities said, "Chen Quanguo, a member of the 19th Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is being considered for the Number 2 position in the CCP so is most likely to take control of the Central Administration in future. He is the most ruthless Chinese leader ever to have ruled Tibet and East Turkistan."

Chen Quanguo, who had been Party Secretary for Tibet Autonomous Region (Aug 2011 - 2016), was one of three Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials sanctioned by the US last month over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Tsering Passang from the GATPM while reading the "Recommendations" submitted to the UN Secretary-General called for a special session of the United Nations on the issue. He said, "UN must hold the Chinese nation accountable for genocide crimes against humanity in Tibet and East Turkistan."

"Members of the United Nations organisation should impose economic and diplomatic sanctions on China," said Tsering Passang while reading the recommendations.

Rahima Mahmut, UK Director of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) said, "This is the time that everybody should come together and voice our outrage".

Rahima also added that World Uyghur Congress will soon launch a 'Stop Uyghur Genocide' campaign.

"We already have many human rights organisations coming together. There will be a national movement", she said while adding that every day she receives emails from people and students to join this movement. (ANI)