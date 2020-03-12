Tibetans hold protest outside UN to highlight human rights situation in Tibet

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 12 (ANI): The Tibetan community in Switzerland and Liechtenstein held a demonstration outside a UN building to highlight the deplorable human rights situation in Tibet.

"As the UN Human Rights Council convenes for the 43rd session, we call upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to intervene and take action against China for perpetuating systemic human rights violations against Tibetans in Tibet," said Jampa Samdho, a protestor and member of Tibetan Parliament in exile.

Tibetans in Tibet are going through unfathomable suffering under Chinese rule. As many as 154 Tibetans have self-immolated since 2009 as a mark of peaceful protest.

Tibet has been once again ranked as the second least free region in the world for the fifth consecutive year by the Freedom House in its freedom in the World 2020 report.

Samdho said, "Tibetans are discriminated against in every aspect of life be it education, healthcare, employment or even issuance of passports."

Tibetans cannot move freely within or beyond their designated territories. Their entire movement is monitored and curtailed through high tech surveillance technology and grid management system.

Protestors said that China abuses its laws to frame Tibetan human rights defenders with criminal charges. Tashi Wangchuk, A-nye Sengdra, Sonam Paldan, and many other human rights defenders are subjected to inhumane treatments and torture and imprisonment without access to a free and fair trial.

Tibet was an independent state with all the attributes of statehood before the illegal occupation by China in 1959. (ANI)

