Tibetans in Europe to protest in Rome against Chinese colonial rule this March

Lhasa [Tibet], February 28, (ANI): Thousands of Tibetans from all across Europe will converge in Rome to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan National Rebellion against Chinese colonial rule over Tibet, Daily Mirror reported.

The Office of Tibet, which has jurisdiction over the host nation, works with the Tibetan Community of the host city as the main organiser of the biennial general meetings of the coalition of 15 Tibetan Communities/Associations in Europe, which represent Tibetans living in Europe.

Rome was once again chosen as the location for the massive rally in March 2023 at the group's final meeting, which was held in Milan in early October 2022.

Determining the location for an annual mass Tibetan National Uprising rally in Europe is one of the major topics of discussion at these biennial meetings.

A report in Daily Mirror read that the Tibetan Uprising Rally will witness a gathering of 60,000 Tibetans this year. Inside Chinese-occupied Tibet, there is no room for any dissent.

The mass uprising rally is being sponsored by Associazione Italia-Tibet, gstf sast, and International Campaign for Tibet. It is being organised by the Tibetan Community in Italy in collaboration with other Tibetan Communities in Europe. Several persecuted ethnic groups, including Uyghur Muslimes, Hongkongers, Southern Mongolians, and Taiwanese in Italy, will take part in the demonstration in support of the Tibetans.



Tibetans in Europe want to remind the world community that the Tibet subject is still open by holding this massive rally in Rome. They are looking for a solution to the protracted Sino-Tibetan war. For far too long, the world has ignored the situation. The world needs to take action on Tibet now. Tibetans encourage Europe to support Tibet and say that Europe can set an example, Daily Mirror reported.

China's illegal invasion of Tibet and Dalai Lama's banishing

Tibet has been colonially occupied by the Chinese Communist government since 1950, and this invasion is still going strong today. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama made great efforts for eight years to cooperate with the Communist Chinese authorities based on the Chinese commitments in the Agreement after the representatives of Tibet's government sent to Beijing for negotiations in 1951 were coerced by the Communist regime to sign the now-infamous 17 Point Agreement for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet under the threat of a full-scale invasion of central Tibet.

Working arrangements with the invading rulers, however, became impossible once the regime broke their commitments made in the Accord and threatened the traditional way of life of the Tibetan people. Tibetans believed the Chinese army was planning to kidnap their revered leader when a Communist army general stationed in Lhasa invited his Holiness the Dalai Lama to a Chinese musical performance at their army barracks and instructed him to arrive there without his usual contingent of Tibetan bodyguards. For days, tens of thousands of Tibetans surrounded Norbulingka, the Dalai Lama's vacations home, serving as a human wall to prevent the Chinese from capturing their spiritual leader and foiling the cunning plan of the Chinese army commander to transfer His Holiness to the Chinese army camp.

Tibetans unitedly protested the Chinese colonial occupation at this time, demanding an end to Chinese autocracy and chanting "Leave Tibet" as a message that they had had enough of China's illegitimate control.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama had to make the hardest decision of his life to flee from Lhasa so those Tibetans gathering outside his residence may disperse and be protected from the Chinese shelling after the Chinese army began to shell the region to scatter those gathered.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama was forced into exile to India, where he currently resides, following the savage Chinese army crackdown on the large-scale uprisings in Lhasa, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Tibetans and cemented their authority over Tibet. On March 31, 1959, he was a young man 25 years old and fled to India as a political exile. He is now 87 years old. (ANI)

