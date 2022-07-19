Tibetans in France hold protest demanding justice for Tsultrim Tsang

Fecamp [France], July 19 (ANI): Several hundred people from the Tibetan community gathered on Monday in Fecamp, for a protest march to pay tribute to 32-year-old Tsultrim Nomjour Tsang, an employee of an Asian restaurant allegedly killed by three Chinese men.

The victim, born in Lithang in Tibet, arrived in France in 2014. He was found dead in front of the restaurant on July 11 in Saint-Leonard, a town located west of Fecamp.

The procession was led by the widow of Tsultrim, who held the portrait of her late husband. They demanded the truth about Tsultrim's murder.



Several gatherings and protests have already been organized by the Tibetan community in parts of Europe. On July 17, several thousand Tibetans demonstrated calmly in Paris to demand justice after the murder of their compatriot. "There is great anger within the Tibetan community in France," Celine Menguy, press officer for the Tibet Office said.

Tibet is an "autonomous region" for China, a cut-off by Beijing, which is eradicating its culture and language by imposing Chinese policies.

The murder of Saint-Leonard deeply shook the community as they mentioned "one event too many", in an increasingly tense political context which sees Beijing increasing its pressure on its diaspora. (ANI)

