Tibetans protest in London against China's illegal occupation of Tibet

London [UK], March 11 (ANI): On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day, a protest was held by Tibetans at various places in London including the Chinese Embassy with protestors raising their voice against China's illegal occupation of Tibet.

The protestors carried placards with slogans "Tibet is not a part of China", "Tibetans demand freedom", "China stolen my land but not my voice Free Tibet" among others.

To mark the Tibetan National Uprising Day, a series of events took place in London. A flag-raising ceremony at Town Hall, Woolwich Royal Borough of Greenwich was organized by the protestors.

It was attended by Councillor Denise Hyland, the Mayor, and Councillor Danny Thorpe, the Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich; Sonam T Frasi, Representative of Dalai Lama from The Office of Tibet; Four Board Members of Greenwich Tibetan Association (GTA), of the Tibetan Community UK; and Tsering Passang representing both Tibetan Community in Britain (TCB) Council and Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities.





Passang suggested the Mayor felicitate Dalai Lama with an award like a messenger of peace in an online event to create awareness among people about the Tibetan issue.

Concurrently a protest took place at 10 Downing Street, White Hall, London. Tim Loughon MP, Chris Law MP, Kerry McCarthy MP, Sam Walton (CEO Free Tibet), and Druktar (former Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) Director) spoke on the Tibetan issues. After that protesters marched towards the Chinese Embassy.

Numerous speakers including Councillor Rabina Khan from London Borough of Tower Hamlets and Tenzin Sangmo, an activist from Bristol gave a very powerful speech on the repression of Tibetans by the Chinese outside the Chinese Embassy.

The event concluded after another small event at YMCA Indian Student Hostel, 41 Fitzroy Square, where Sonam Frasi (Office of Tibet), Tenzin Wangdu (Chair of Tibetan Community UK), Losel (university student), Rapga (university graduate), and a Free Tibet presentation spoke about the historical significance of the day.

March 10 marks a very important day for Tibetan people all over the world. It was on this day in 1959 when the Tibetans revolted against the forcible occupation of their motherland by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Tibetan Uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). (ANI)

