Toll in Albania earthquake rises to 50

Tirana [Albania], Nov 30 (ANI): The toll from a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Albania earlier this week has risen to 50, country's Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Saturday, adding that search and rescue operations have ended.



The country's Ministry of Health and Social Protection has said that as many as 913 people sustained injuries as a result of the quake, Anadolu Agency reported.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 3:54 am (local time) on Tuesday, was located at a depth of 30 kilometres, about 9.5 kilometres northwest of Shijak town, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The extensive search and rescue operations were conducted by teams from Turkey, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, and Greece among other countries. (ANI)

