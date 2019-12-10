Prague [Czech Republic], Dec 10 (ANI): The death toll in the Czech Republic's hospital shooting on Tuesday climbed to six, said authorities.
An unidentified man fired several shots in a ward of a regional hospital in Ostrava, Sputnik quoted interior minister Jan Hamacek as saying.
The police are on the lookout of a tall man wearing a red jacket, the minister added. (ANI)
Toll in Czech hospital shooting climbs to 6
