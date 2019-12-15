Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019 defeating France, India

London [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was on Saturday crowned the 69th Miss World, beating her contenders from France and India.

Suman Rao, who represented India in the annual beauty pageant, came in third while France's Ophely Mezino bagged the second position.

Singh, 23, holds a degree in women's studies and psychology from Florida State University and aspires to be a medical doctor, according to the Miss World website. She, according to the website, had previously worked as president of the Caribbean students association.

Singh, who is the fourth Jamaican woman to win the beauty pageant, enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging, volunteering and singing in her spare time. The most important thing in her life, according to the Miss World website, is her mother, who she credits for allowing and supporting her to pursue her dreams in every way possible, according to the Miss World website.

Jamaica won the Miss World title after a decade-long gap, with the Lisa Hanna bagging the coveted title in 1993.

Meanwhile, Rao, 21, who represented India this time, hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan and is currently pursuing a career in accountancy from Mumbai University.

Rao, who is also a trained Kathak dancer, also won the title of Femina Miss India 2019 earlier this year.

The last time India had won the Miss World title was in 2017, when Manushi Chillar represented the country, in a win which had come in 17 years after Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra had bagged the title in the year 2000.

The 2019 Miss World contest was held in London. British broadcaster Piers Morgan was the head judge of the event and had asked questions to the finalists.

Morgan further took to Twitter to congratulate Singh saying, "Beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice. Congrats @toniannsingh - new Miss World," he wrote on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)

