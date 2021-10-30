Total of 100 protesters injured in unrest across Sudan as military uses force: Doctors

Khartoum [Sudan], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 100 protesters were injured during demonstrations held across Sudan after the military committee deployed force and tear gas, the country's central medical committee said on Saturday.



Earlier in the day, hundreds of people took to the streets in the city of Omdurman near Khartoum following the recent developments in the country that saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved. The medical committee reported two protesters dead in the demonstration after the Sudanese military committee deployed force.

"As of now, 100 people are injured in demonstrations across the country," the committee said in a statement, adding there are cases suffocation and gunshot wounds among them. (ANI/Sputnik)

