Town Halls in Paris raise Tibet flag to mark Tibetan Uprising Day

Paris [France], March 11 (ANI): Tibetans and French supporters at the Town Halls of various districts of Paris flew the Tibetan flag on Thursday (local time) to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising.

The protesters chanted slogans against Chinese oppression of Tibet and demanded UN intervention to resolve the issue. The town of Begles, in the southwest of France, expressed its support for the Tibetan cause as it has done for many years. The Tibetan flag was raised from March 7 to 11 on the flag mast of the town hall, to mark the Tibetan national uprising against China.





To mark the day, approximately 600 Tibetans and their French supporters also held a protest demonstration in Paris. The Protest was organised by the Tibetan Community with the support of Students for Free Tibet (SFT)-France, Tibetan Youth Congress-France, U-Tsang Association, Domey Association and Chushi-Gangdruk Association.

Furthermore, to express their solidarity with the Tibetan people, Senator Andrie Gotallin, vice president of Tibet Support Group in the French Senate and Celine Coudriou, President of Amnesty International also participated in the event. Protesters also staged a protest march from La Place Trocadero to the Embassy of China in Paris.

Similar protest demonstrations were also held in other French cities viz, Strasbourg, Amiens and Toulouse where approximately 50-60 people of the Tibetan community participated.

March 10 marks a very important day for Tibetan people all over the world. It was on this day in 1959 when the Tibetans revolted against the forcible occupation of their motherland by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Tibetan Uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). (ANI)

