Train station in Paris evacuated due to fire in neighbourhood

Paris [France], Feb 29 (Xinhua/ANI): Gare de Lyon, one of the railway stations in central Paris, was evacuated due to a massive fire in the neighbourhood on Friday, Paris Police prefecture announced.

"Avoid the area and allow the emergency services to intervene," the police tweeted.

The fire broke out during an unauthorized demonstration against a concert of a Congolese singer at Bercy stadium, which stands near the train station.

Police intervened to stop the demonstration and protesters burnt trash bins, cars, and scooters parked along the streets, causing heavy smoke and fire, reported French media quoting police sources.

The underground part of Gare de Lyon is partially evacuated as a measure of precaution, said France's national railway operator SNCF. (Xinhua/ANI)

