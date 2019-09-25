Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi at UNHRC to mark his 150th birth anniversary

Geneva (Switzerland), Sept 25 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a side event was held on Wednesday at UN office in Geneva during the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council.

Experts and diplomats shared a platform to discuss Gandhi's message of non-violence in the modern age.

The title of the theme was 'International Day of Non-Violence: Mahatma Gandhi's thinking and the University of Human Rights': In this period of global uncertainty, the multiplication conflicts, the threat of war, the destruction of the environment, natural disasters, the rise of hatred, violent extremism, xenophobia, religious intolerance, racism and racial discrimination; the Non-Violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi remains forever a source of inspiration for the well being of humanity.

In his address, Shaibal Roy Chowdhury, Minister and Consul General of India in Geneva said, "It is a great pride for India that the UN has honoured the memory of our father of the nation by designating October 2 as the International Non-Violence Day".

"Mahatma Gandhi was born in India but he belongs to the entire humanity. His life and values inspire people across continents. The most influential Indian of the 20th century, Gandhi ji remains the benchmark against which we access our public functionaries, political ideas and government policies as well as hopes and aspirations of our country and our people," he said.

Sultan Chouzour, Ambassador, Permanent representative of Comoro's at the UN Geneva and Valeriane Bernard of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University UN Representative also attended the event to share their thoughts about Mahatma Gandhi.

Maroof Raza, a writer and commentator from India said, "India's respect for human rights and the respect for men and human being was reflected in its modern history when it went to East Pakistan following a major genocide by Pakistan Army."

He added, "The recent initiative against India that we were taking away human rights of the Kashmiri people by a closed-door meeting at UN Security Council did not come in for criticism from 13 at least of the 15 members of the UNSC because world today recognises India's solid credentials based on the Gandhian philosophy of respect for life, being, nature and even animals. So let us not only harp on human beings."

On the occasion, a book authored by Khalid Jehangir, a Kashmiri was also launched.

The book titled "They snatched my playground" is a personal narrative of journalist-turned-BJP leader from Kashmir about his life in the Valley. It also talks about terrorism and politics in Kashmir, and the silent majority whose voices are rarely heard. (ANI)

