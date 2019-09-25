Visual from the event at UN office in Geneva on Wednesday.
Visual from the event at UN office in Geneva on Wednesday.

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi at UNHRC to mark his 150th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:45 IST

Geneva (Switzerland), Sept 25 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a side event was held on Wednesday at UN office in Geneva during the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council.
Experts and diplomats shared a platform to discuss Gandhi's message of non-violence in the modern age.
The title of the theme was 'International Day of Non-Violence: Mahatma Gandhi's thinking and the University of Human Rights': In this period of global uncertainty, the multiplication conflicts, the threat of war, the destruction of the environment, natural disasters, the rise of hatred, violent extremism, xenophobia, religious intolerance, racism and racial discrimination; the Non-Violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi remains forever a source of inspiration for the well being of humanity.
In his address, Shaibal Roy Chowdhury, Minister and Consul General of India in Geneva said, "It is a great pride for India that the UN has honoured the memory of our father of the nation by designating October 2 as the International Non-Violence Day".
"Mahatma Gandhi was born in India but he belongs to the entire humanity. His life and values inspire people across continents. The most influential Indian of the 20th century, Gandhi ji remains the benchmark against which we access our public functionaries, political ideas and government policies as well as hopes and aspirations of our country and our people," he said.
Sultan Chouzour, Ambassador, Permanent representative of Comoro's at the UN Geneva and Valeriane Bernard of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University UN Representative also attended the event to share their thoughts about Mahatma Gandhi.
Maroof Raza, a writer and commentator from India said, "India's respect for human rights and the respect for men and human being was reflected in its modern history when it went to East Pakistan following a major genocide by Pakistan Army."
He added, "The recent initiative against India that we were taking away human rights of the Kashmiri people by a closed-door meeting at UN Security Council did not come in for criticism from 13 at least of the 15 members of the UNSC because world today recognises India's solid credentials based on the Gandhian philosophy of respect for life, being, nature and even animals. So let us not only harp on human beings."
On the occasion, a book authored by Khalid Jehangir, a Kashmiri was also launched.
The book titled "They snatched my playground" is a personal narrative of journalist-turned-BJP leader from Kashmir about his life in the Valley. It also talks about terrorism and politics in Kashmir, and the silent majority whose voices are rarely heard. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:07 IST

PM Modi meets 42 top American business leaders in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session in a bid to boost commercial linkages between India and USA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Social media can be 'weapon' for good governance: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called social media a powerful instrument of democracy and said he is in favour of using the platform as a "weapon" for good governance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:32 IST

Modi says behavioural change can help fight global warming,...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said change in behaviour people can help meet the challenge of global warming and invited foreign technology for gasification of coal to reduce emissions from the natural resource.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:32 IST

Come invest in India, If there is any gap I will personally act...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Making a strong pitch for US industry to come and invest in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said he will act as a bridge to fill any gaps in the path of making India an ideal destination for investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:08 IST

Modi pitches for India's membership of NSG

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for India's inclusion in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) saying that the country faces a challenge in nuclear energy because it is not a member of the group of nuclear supplier countries and faces issue of supply of fuel

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:50 IST

Bloomberg to support India access global bond indexes, attract...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Bloomberg will help India navigate the process for gaining inclusion in global bond indexes so that the country could attract more global investments, its CEO Michael Bloomberg announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness makes India...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Emphasising over India's strengths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the four factors which make India reliable for investors are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:00 IST

India to spend 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is going to spend around 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:48 IST

If you want to invest in market where there's scale, come to India: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business leaders at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:41 IST

PM Modi meets Michael Bloomberg in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Mayor of New York City, Michael R Bloomberg ahead of his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:46 IST

UK Parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): British parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful, CNN reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:15 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold event during UNGA session to raise...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A US-based Sindhi organisation will hold an event to raise awareness against the abduction and forced conversion of thousands of young Sindhi girls to Islam in Pakistan during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Thursday.

Read More
iocl