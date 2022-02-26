Trudeau says Canada will sanction Belarus leadership, 57 individuals targeted

Ottawa [Canada], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Canadian government will impose new sanctions on Belarusian leadership for their cooperation with Russia on current military operations in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during an update to the press on the situation between Russia and Ukraine.



"Canada is also announcing that we will levy additional sanctions on Belarus and its leader for abetting President Putin's invasion of a free and sovereign nation. These will target 57 individuals and are in addition to the dozens of existing, strong sanctions already leveled against Alexander Lukanshenko's regime for their repeated, systematic human rights violations and decades of oppression of their own people," Trudeau said on Friday. (ANI/Sputnik)

