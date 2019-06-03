United States President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour at Buckingham Palace
United States President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour at Buckingham Palace

Trump arrives in UK slams London mayor Sadiq Khan

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:28 IST

London [UK], June 3 (ANI) : Minutes before landing at London's Stansted Airport for a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, United States President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in a series of tweets, branding him "a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London," not him.

".@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly "nasty" to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," the President tweeted.
"He is a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me. Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!" he added.
Trump, who is expected to enjoy a day of Britain's pomp and pageantry on the first day of his state visit, said Khan reminded him of liberal New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, "only half his height".
The mayor of London had previously compared Trump's use of divisive language with "the fascists of the 20th century", Al Jazeera reported.
Writing in the UK's Observer newspaper on Sunday, Khan said Britain "should not be rolling out the red carpet" for Trump, where a poll showed only 21 per cent of the population had a positive opinion of him with 67 per cent holding a negative view. Khan also labelled the president "one of the most egregious examples of a global threat".
In addition, in an interview with The Sun, published on Saturday, Trump was quoted as saying, "I think I am really - I hope - I am really loved in the UK. I certainly love the UK."
The president also foreshadowed his trip by meddling into the Brexit debacle, suggesting on Sunday that far-right eurosceptic Nigel Farage, who campaigned in the US for Trump's 2016 election, should be a part of European Union withdrawal negotiations.
He also said that the UK should refuse to pay its 39 billion pounds (USD 49 billion) EU divorce bill if there is no Brexit deal with Brussels.
"If they don't get what they want, I would walk away," Trump told the Sunday Times.
"If you don't get a fair deal, you walk away," he further stated.
Gun salutes in Green Park and at the Tower of London greeted Trump upon his arrival here on Monday. The President also inspected the Guard of Honour at Buckingham Palace before preparing for a private lunch with the Queen.
On Monday afternoon, Trump, who pulled the US out of the Paris climate change agreement, also met Prince Charles, who is known to be a passionate environmentalist.
On Monday night, Trump will be the guest of honour at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, though the event is being boycotted by opposition party leaders. Meanwhile, the President will not be a houseguest at the royal home but will stay at the residence of the US ambassador, a mansion on the edge of Regent's Park. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

Indian businessman Yusuff Ali gets first Gold Card permanent...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI): The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced that it had issued its first gold residence card to Indian business leader Yusuff Ali MA, the chairman of LuLu Group International.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

Iraq: Court sentences 2 French citizens to death for joining ISIS

Baghdad [Iraq], June 3 (ANI): A Court here on Sunday (local time) sentenced two more French citizens to death for being members of the terror group the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:18 IST

EU calls upon Sudanese military council to transfer power to civilians

Khartoum [Sudan], June 3 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Monday called upon the Sudanese military officials to transfer power to the civilians.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:15 IST

Indian Conglomerate Wipro Expands in Southeast Asia

Singapore, June 3 (ANI): Wipro, the Bengaluru-based conglomerate is making headlines in Southeast Asia. Just in May alone, Wipro announced two deals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 17:04 IST

Palestinians not capable to govern themselves yet: Jared Kushner

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Palestinians are not yet capable of governing themselves, said White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, an architect of the US's Middle East peace plan that is expected to be released this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 16:51 IST

Kabul: 5 killed as blast targets govt employee bus

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 3 (ANI): At least five people were killed when a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission here on Monday noon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 16:00 IST

Sudan: 5 killed as security forces open fire on protestors

Khartoum [Sudan], June 03 (ANI): Atleast five people were killed and several other suffered injuries as Sudan security forces open fire at demostrators on Monday in an effort to end months-long sit-in outsite army headquaters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:26 IST

6.0 earthquake jolts Indonesia, no casualty reported

Sumatra [Indonesia], Jun 3 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia's western North Sumatra province on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:08 IST

'Purged' top NK envoy seen with Kim Jong-un at a show

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 3 (ANI): A senior North Korean official, Kim Yong ChoI, who was reportedly 'purged' after Washington - Pyongyang talks collapsed in February, made an appearance at an event with leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap media reported on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:12 IST

White House top economist to leave Trump administration next month

Washington [United States], June 3 (ANI): Kevin Hassett, top economist of the White House, known for shaping the 2017 Republican tax law, will leave the administration shortly, announced President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:10 IST

Haftar's forces repel attack on Tripoli airport, 15 killed

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 3 (ANI): At least 15 "GNA militants" were killed when Khalifa Haftar's Libya National Army (LNA) repelled attacks on the Tripoli airport here, said LNA General Command press service director Khalifa Obeidi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:37 IST

Canada temporarily suspends operations at its embassy in Venezuela

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 3 (ANI): Canada temporarily suspended operations at its embassy in Venezuela on Sunday, as per the Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland.

Read More
iocl