'Trump baby' blimp spotted in Irish skies for the first time

Dublin [Ireland], Jun 7 (ANI): For the first time, thousands of protesters inflated a six-metre tall blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry orange baby in a diaper, as a mark of protest against the US President's maiden visit to Ireland.

Similar demonstrations were witnessed during Trump's visit to the UK a few days ago as well as last year.

Organisers got special permission from the Irish Aviation Authority to fly the blimp, which was transported from the UK, according to RTE, an Irish national public service broadcaster.

They said that the demonstrations were held to show solidarity with those "damaged" by Trump's policies.

Protesters chanted slogans like "Donald Trump go away" and "Hear it loud and hear it clear, Donald Trump not welcome here", as the US President arrived in Ireland after wrapping up bilateral engagements in the UK.

Shea Flanagan, Lead Organiser for Uplift, urged the agitators to promote the demonstration on social media to make sure that Trump, an avid Twitter user, saw that there was "widespread resistance to his politics of hate".

"We want to show that we are part of a global community fighting for a better world," Flanaghan said.

Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Shannon Airport on Wednesday. The duo is currently staying at their golf resort in Doonbeg.

The US President met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, where he had said that post Brexit, the issue of the Irish border will not be a "problem at all" and evoked the idea of a "wall" across Ireland.

However, Varadkar said that his government did not want a physical barrier between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a stand that Dublin has long insisted.

There are still concerns among many people in Ireland that a no-deal Brexit scenario, where the UK would leave the European Union without any agreement, could result in the return of the hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. (ANI)

