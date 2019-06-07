A blimp depicting US President Donald Trump at display in Dublin on Thursday.
A blimp depicting US President Donald Trump at display in Dublin on Thursday.

'Trump baby' blimp spotted in Irish skies for the first time

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:34 IST

Dublin [Ireland], Jun 7 (ANI): For the first time, thousands of protesters inflated a six-metre tall blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry orange baby in a diaper, as a mark of protest against the US President's maiden visit to Ireland.
Similar demonstrations were witnessed during Trump's visit to the UK a few days ago as well as last year.
Organisers got special permission from the Irish Aviation Authority to fly the blimp, which was transported from the UK, according to RTE, an Irish national public service broadcaster.
They said that the demonstrations were held to show solidarity with those "damaged" by Trump's policies.
Protesters chanted slogans like "Donald Trump go away" and "Hear it loud and hear it clear, Donald Trump not welcome here", as the US President arrived in Ireland after wrapping up bilateral engagements in the UK.
Shea Flanagan, Lead Organiser for Uplift, urged the agitators to promote the demonstration on social media to make sure that Trump, an avid Twitter user, saw that there was "widespread resistance to his politics of hate".
"We want to show that we are part of a global community fighting for a better world," Flanaghan said.
Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Shannon Airport on Wednesday. The duo is currently staying at their golf resort in Doonbeg.
The US President met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, where he had said that post Brexit, the issue of the Irish border will not be a "problem at all" and evoked the idea of a "wall" across Ireland.
However, Varadkar said that his government did not want a physical barrier between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a stand that Dublin has long insisted.
There are still concerns among many people in Ireland that a no-deal Brexit scenario, where the UK would leave the European Union without any agreement, could result in the return of the hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:59 IST

Trump mulling over declaring 'new emergency' for imposing...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump is planning to declare a national emergency for slapping new tariffs on Mexico over the flow of migrants into his country, according to a draft document.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:52 IST

Jaishankar to embark on first bilateral visit to Bhutan today

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday for his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:36 IST

German 'killer' nurse handed life sentence for murdering 85 patients

Oldenburg [Germany], Jun 7 (ANI): A German court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a former nurse for murdering 85 patients in his care.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:36 IST

German Foreign Minister to visit Iran to 'save' nuke deal

Berlin [Germany], Jun 7 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Iran next week to hold talks on the landmark nuclear deal and other regional issues, amid brewing tensions between the US and Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:09 IST

Russia not building military base in Venezuela: Putin

St Petersburg [Russia], Jun 7 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that his country has no plans to send troops or build a military base in crisis-hit Venezuela.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:51 IST

Day after checkpost ambush, 14 terrorists killed in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Jun 7 (ANI): A day after eight police personnel died in a checkpost attack in North Sinai province, security forces have killed 14 suspected terrorists in Arish city during a raid, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:26 IST

US bars 23 people from participating in future weapons sales

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): The US on Thursday debarred 23 people for violating or conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and prohibited them from participating in future weapons sales under the law.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:14 IST

US Independence Day celebrations in Delhi: Envoy seeks to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday reaffirmed the US' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India while congratulating the Narendra Modi-led government for their astounding victory in the recently held polls.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:31 IST

South Asia's first cross border petroleum pipeline to...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 6 (ANI): South Asia's first cross border petroleum pipeline linking Motihari in India and Amlekhgunj in Nepal is set to operatonalise from next month, the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:47 IST

Sri Lanka: Suspended Police chief blames Sirisena for not...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday briefed on important defence acquisition cases and procurement procedures.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:03 IST

External Affairs Minister to embark on first bilateral visit to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday, his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 16:39 IST

Japan says high heels for women at work 'occupationally necessary'

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 6 (ANI): A Japanese minister on Wednesday sparked controversy with his statement that it is "socially accepted" to force women to wear high heels at workplaces. For many years now Japanese offices required women to wear high heels.

Read More
iocl