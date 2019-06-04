US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip at Downing Street on Tuesday
'Trump Baby' flies high outside UK Parliament as protestors hit London's streets

Jun 04, 2019

London [UK], Jun 4 (ANI): Thousands of protesters gathered here on Tuesday as a giant inflatable blimp depicting US President Donald Trump as an angry orange baby in a diaper flew high outside the British Parliament, as a mark of protest against the president's state visit to the United Kingdom.
The six-metre "Trump Baby" balloon was unveiled at 10:30 a.m. (local time) in Parliament Square. The inflatable went up as a sign of condemnation for Trump's policies and Britain's decision to roll out a red carpet on his state visit, Fox News reported.
"Yes it's fun, but there's a serious message behind this," Shaista Aziz, one of the organisers from the Stop Trump Coalition, told CNN.
"We strongly object to the US administration's policies on climate change, on climate denial, on women's reproductive rights, on racism, on white supremacy," she added.
Other activists came dressed as gorillas, with signs reading that they "only eat chlorinated chicken" -- a nod to concerns in Britain that a post-Brexit trade deal with the US would mean a decline in food standards for imported produce.
The protest came as the President met British Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of his pomp-filled UK state visit.
Leaders of Britain's main opposition party are also due to join protestors later at a rally in Trafalgar Square, just up the street from May's office at Downing Street. London's Metropolitan Police have put barricades in the place to stop protesters marching past the gates of Downing Street.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to address the protest, which will be attended by several senior lawmakers from his left-of-Centre party.
Meanwhile, May's meeting with Trump comes days before the embattled Prime Minister stood down as leader of the conservative party.
Officials familiar with the event told CNN that the talks will include discussion of Iran, Chinese telecom giant Huawei, and trade.
At the start of the meeting, Trump was quoted as saying it had been an "honour" working with his British counterpart and joked she should delay her departure as prime minister until a new trade deal is struck.
"It's an honour to have worked with you," Trump told May.
"Stick around. Let's do this deal," he said.
Trump and May will see a copy of the Atlantic Charter, a joint declaration signed by former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt that set Allied goals for a post-war world.
May is also expected to give Trump a copy of Churchill's personal draft of the charter.
It is likely to see how the meeting concludes as Trump had already criticised May's handling of Brexit earlier and said May's rival Boris Johnson would make an "excellent" prime minister.
The President, along with his wife Melania Trump, dined with the Queen, members of the British royal family and other British politicians at Buckingham Palace on Monday, the first day of his three-day visit. (ANI)

