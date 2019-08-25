Trump says lunch with Macron 'best' meeting they have had yet

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on late Saturday night claimed that lunch with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was the "best meeting" they have had yet.

"France and President @EmmanuelMacron have done a really great job thus far with a very important G-7. Lunch with Emmanuel was the best meeting we have yet had. Likewise, the evening meeting with World Leaders went very well. Progress being made!" he tweeted.

Both Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in France for the G7 summit in Biarritz. They join a bevvy of other world leaders in gracing the French seaside town this August, as it plays host to the two-day summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching the summit on August 25, where India will be participating as a Biarritz partner in the sessions on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation. (ANI)

