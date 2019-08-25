US President Donald Trump (L) with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) at a lunch meeting in Biarritz on Saturday ahead of the G7 Summit (Photo/Reuters)
Trump says lunch with Macron 'best' meeting they have had yet

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:27 IST

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on late Saturday night claimed that lunch with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was the "best meeting" they have had yet.
"France and President @EmmanuelMacron have done a really great job thus far with a very important G-7. Lunch with Emmanuel was the best meeting we have yet had. Likewise, the evening meeting with World Leaders went very well. Progress being made!" he tweeted.
Both Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in France for the G7 summit in Biarritz. They join a bevvy of other world leaders in gracing the French seaside town this August, as it plays host to the two-day summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching the summit on August 25, where India will be participating as a Biarritz partner in the sessions on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:21 IST

'Under no condition' EU agrees to reinvite Russia to G7, says Tusk

Paris [France], Aug 25 (ANI): European Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday said that the European Union (EU) can "under no condition" agree to reinvite Russia to the G7.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

Syrian air defences repel 'enemy targets' over Damascus

Damascus [Syria], Aug 25 : Local Syrian media on Saturday late night claimed that several explosions were heard over the skies in Damascus.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:45 IST

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in Sept due to...

London [UK], Aug 25 : After almost 50 years, British Airways pilots will strike for three days in September over pay issues, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 04:01 IST

Pyongyang claims successful testing of new super-large multiple...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 25 (ANI): North Korean state media on Sunday claimed that the reclusive state had successfully tested a new super-large multiple rocket launcher, which was overseen by the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:30 IST

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Organisers estimate that at least 15,000 people marched against the G7 summit from France's Hendaye to Spain's Irun on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:53 IST

MoS MEA pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Peru

Lima [Peru], Aug 25 (ANI): V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parque Mariscal Castilla here on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:16 IST

PM Modi conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' during his meeting with the King of Bahrain here on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:48 IST

Have plans, prepared to slog to make India $5 trillion economy: Modi

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has plans to make India a US dollar 5 trillion economy and was fully prepared to slog for it.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:08 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu Islands

Port Vila [Vanuatu Island], Aug 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck Vanuatu Islands on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:08 IST

Jaishankar to pay two-day visit to Moscow next week

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Moscow beginning August 27 where he will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum schedule

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:00 IST

India, Bahrain sign 4 MoUs after delegation-level talks

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): India and Bahrain on Saturday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of culture, space, solar energy, and on the roll-out of RuPay card, following the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bahraini counterpart Prince K

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:00 IST

PM Modi pays emotional tribute to Jaitley, says lost a friend...

Manama, [Bahrain] Aug 24 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to former union minister Arun Jaitley at an Indian community event here stating that he had lost a friend with whom he was always connected in his political journey and with whom he had moved to realis

