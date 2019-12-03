Trump terms Macron's remarks on NATO 'disrespectful'

London [UK], Nov 03 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the French president's remark that NATO was brain dead was "very, very nasty" and "disrespectful."

North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance between 29 North American and European countries.

Macron made these comments in November as he criticised a lack of coordination between NATO members over Turkey's recent operation in Syria, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking in London on Monday alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump said that Macron's assessment was "insulting to a lot of different forces".

Trump, who has repeatedly criticised NATO member states arguing that the US contributes a disproportionate amount to help the alliance compared to other member nations, said the alliance was more "flexible" and serves "a great purpose."

Several world leaders are in the English capital for a NATO meeting celebrating 70 years of the alliance. (ANI)

