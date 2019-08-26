Trump terms S Korea-US joint military exercise 'unnecessary'

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday dubbed recently concluded South Korea-US joint military exercise as "unnecessary" and a "total waste of money".

Trump made the remark during the ongoing G7 Summit in Paris, reported Yonhap News Agency.

"I said that to all of my people. I said, 'I don't want to interfere because I think if you want to do them, you can do them if you think it's necessary. But I think it's a total waste of money,'" he said.

Trump went on to say, "I think it was unnecessary to do, frankly."

North Korea has also repeatedly denounced the joint military exercise of the US and South Korea and refused to hold any dialogue unless the two countries end military threats.

The negotiations between the US and North Korea have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim ended without reaching an agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

North Korea had fired two projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday. The projectiles were believed to be short-range ballistic missiles.

Addressing the recent development, Trump again reiterated that North Korea weapon tests do not breach any agreement.

Trump said, "I'm not happy about it. But again he's not been in violation of an agreement," referring to North Korea's Kim. (ANI)