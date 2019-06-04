Trumps join Queen at State Banquet

London [UK], Jun 4 (ANI): Dressed in a gorgeous white pleated outfit, Ivanka Trump stood smiling in the balcony of Buckingham Palace with husband Jared Kushner by her side, as her father Donald Trump and stepmother Melania arrived at the palace for a symbolic meet with the Royal family.

Ivanka wore her blonde hair straight down over her shoulders in a sleek, simple style, with a pair of diamond stud earrings to complete the look, reports Express.co.uk

Melania, meanwhile, donned a white Dolce and Gabbana monochrome midi-dress with blue collar and matching waist-belt paired with a white hat detailed with a navy band around the brim. She completed her look with Manolo Blahnik heels.

White appears to be the theme of the night, considering that Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, and Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine are all dressed in white for the lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace, reports CNN.

Trump and the Queen exchanged toasts shortly after they arrived at their seats at the state banquet. The US President sat to the right of the Queen at the horseshoe-shaped table, reports The New York Times.

Hailing the Queen as a "great, great woman", Trump said during his address, "As we honour our shared victory and heritage, we affirm the common values that will unite us long into future: freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reference for the rights given to us by almighty God," he added.

"From the second world war to today, her majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions," Trump said at the start of a state banquet. "She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty, and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart."

In her address, the Queen said that Britain and the United States were "bound by the strength and breadth" of their economic ties."

"Mr President, as we look to the future, I'm confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us," she added.

The Trumps are currently on a three-day official state visit to the UK. Gun salutes in Green Park and at the Tower of London greeted the family upon their arrival in Buckingham Palace on Monday.

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to hold an official bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

A white house official told CNN that in addition to Ivanka's attendance at the ceremonial events at Buckingham Palace on Monday, she will also take part in the business roundtable and bilateral talks with May alongside her father. (ANI)

