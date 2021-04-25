Turkey reports 49,438 new COVID-19 cases

Istanbul [Turkey], April 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Friday reported 49,438 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,089 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 4,550,820, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 343 to 37,672, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,970,111 after 60,176 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,475 in the country, said the ministry.



A total of 302,091 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 45,342,795.

The country started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 13,006,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

