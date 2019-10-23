Russian President Vladimir Putin with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing a press conference after their talks in Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing a press conference after their talks in Sochi

Turkey, Russia to jointly push back Kurdish fighters along Turkey's border in northern Syria

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:29 IST

Sochi [Russia], Oct 23 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday (local time) agreed to jointly push back Kurdish fighters from a "safe zone" along the Turkey-Syria border, after marathon talks here.
The talks held in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi came hours before a five-day ceasefire between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria was set to expire. The meeting centered on the security situation in northeast Syria following the launch of Turkey's cross-border operation on October 9 aimed at driving the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers "terrorists" from the area, Al Jazeera reported.
According to the memorandum of understanding reached between the two countries during the almost-seven-hour-long talks, as provided to Al Jazeera by the Turkish foreign ministry, Russian military police and Syrian servicemen will be deployed to northeastern Syria, while Ankara's operation 'Peace Spring' will continue in a limited area.
Moscow understands the reasons behind the ongoing Turkish military incursion into Syria, Russia's President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by Russia Today, though he stressed it must not play into the hands of terrorists and that the territorial integrity of Syria must be preserved.
Ultimately, the country must be freed from all "illegal foreign military presence," the president added, reiterating Moscow's long-time position.
The agreement said that the Kurdish-led militias - the prime target of the Turkish operation - must withdraw into Syrian territory beyond 30km from the Turkish border. Erdogan's operation, meanwhile, will continue in a limited area - between towns of Tell Abyad and Ras al-Ayn - up to 32km inside Syrian territory.
Other parts of the Syrian border - from Kobani to Tell Abyad and from Ras al-Ayn to the Iraqi border - are set to be controlled by the Syrian military and border guards, supported by Russian military police.
At the same time, areas not affected by the Turkish military operation will be jointly patrolled by the Turkish military and Russian military police up to 10km deep into Syrian territory.
However, the issue of multiple prisons and camps in northeastern Syria where the Islamic State fighters have been detained was specifically singled out. Putin stressed that the inevitable chaos created by the Turkish operation should not allow them to escape.
"It's important that members of terrorist organizations, including ISIS, whose militants are held captive by Kurdish armed groups and are trying to break free, do not take advantage of the Turkish armed forces actions," Putin stressed.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, urged those who had created and maintained the prisons to understand their "responsibility" in preventing IS detainees' escape.
After the meeting with Erdogan, Russia's president spoke to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.
Assad has expressed support for the memorandum, stating that the Syrian border guards are ready to work together with Russian military police. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:18 IST

Protests mar Lebanon for 6th consecutive day

Beirut [Lebanon], Oct 23 (ANI): Thousands of protesters gathered for the sixth consecutive day in downtown Beirut on Tuesday (local time), despite sweeping economic reform measures announced by prime minister Saad Hariri a day earlier, and called for the government to resign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:17 IST

2 dead after grenade explodes in Ukrainian capital

Kyiv [Ukraine], Oct 23 (ANI): As many as two men were killed and one woman sustained injuries after a grenade exploded in downtown Kyiv on Tuesday night (local time), according to the state media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:12 IST

US lawmaker introduces resolution opposing US withdrawal from Syria

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): United States Senator Mitch McConnell and other top Republican lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) introduced a resolution in opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, warning that his decision has benefited Syrian President Basha

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:54 IST

Lawmakers vote in favour of Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): British lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) voted in favour of the new Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an attempt to fast-track the process of UK's withdrawal from the EU by October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:42 IST

Religious persecution, violence against women salient features...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Religious persecution and violence against women are some of the most salient features of Pakistan, said Sindhi-American Human Rights activist Fatima Gul at the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on 'Human Rights in South Asia' here on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:47 IST

Pak-sponsored terror in Kashmir 'ignored and overlooked' by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Senior Indian Journalist from Kashmir Aarti Tikoo on Tuesday outlined the concerns of Pakistani terror victims in Kashmir and asserted that the human rights activist and press in the world have completely overlooked the 30-years of terror in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:30 IST

US Congressional hearing: Proscribed terror outfit perpetrated...

Washington [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Aarti Tikoo Singh, senior Indian journalist from Kashmir exposed nefarious activities of Pakistan based terror groups during US House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday and spoke about LeT killing of Kashmir based journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the proscrib

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:21 IST

PoK: Several journalists injured after police raid press club in...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Oct 22 (ANI): Several journalists were injured on Tuesday after police raided a press club here in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the media briefing by Jammu Kashmir People's National Alliance (JKPNA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:16 IST

Shooting at high school in California injures one; suspect at large

Washington DC [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident at a high school in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, police said, adding that actively looking for the lone suspected shooter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:11 IST

Multiple injured after being hit by stolen ambulance in Norway;...

Oslo [Norway], Oct 22 (ANi): Multiple people, including a woman and two babies, were injured after being hit by a stolen ambulance driven by an armed suspect in Norweigan capital Oslo on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:36 IST

PM Modi congratulates Justin Trudeau over election victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his second-term win in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:04 IST

US expresses concern over human rights abuses, discrimination...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): The United States said on Tuesday that it remains deeply concerned over restrictions imposed on the civil society, media, and other groups expressing opposition to Pakistan government's policies and noted that the citizens in the country continue to face human righ

Read More
iocl