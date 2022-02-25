Turkey wants to be mediator in Ukraine crisis: Ambassador to US

Ankara [Turkey], February 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Ankara wants to be a mediator in the Ukraine crisis, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Murat Mercan said on Friday.



"In terms of Turkey's role in Ukraine, in this conflict we want to be be a mediator," Mercan said. "We want to contribute to peace making."

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis through dialogue within the framework of the Minsk agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Moscow had started a special operation in Ukraine on the request of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to provide assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

