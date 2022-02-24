Turkish President calls on Russia, Ukraine to resolve crisis through dialogue

Ankara [Turkey], February 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis through dialogue within the Minsk Agreements.



On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had started a military operation in Ukraine after the request of the breakaway Donbas republics to provide military assistance.

"Russia's actions in Ukraine are unacceptable. This is the challenge to the international law... Both countries are friendly to us. I call on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through a dialogue based on the Minsk Agreements, I told Russian President Vladimir Putin about this during our phone talks," Erdogan said on the air of the national television. (ANI/Sputnik)

