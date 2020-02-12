Twin explosions in Amsterdam, no injuries: Police

Amsterdam [Netherland], Feb 12 (ANI): Twin explosions occurred in two different places of Amsterdam including the mailroom of a commercial building in Bolstoen on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing police.

No injuries have been reported.

"Today morning, an explosion occurred in the mailroom of a commercial building in Bolstoen. It is assumed that the explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a letter. No injuries yet", the police wrote on Twitter after the first blast.

Police later reported that another explosion occurred in the southern Dutch city of Kerkrade.

This comes after five Dutch companies, based in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht, received letter bombs last month. However, none of them exploded. (ANI)

