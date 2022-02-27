Two explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI): Two large explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday morning.

Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometres, or about 12 miles, from the city centre, according to CNN.



It further reproted that the second explosion rocked western Kyiv just before 1 am (local time).

The second blast also came from the southwestern part of the city in the direction of the city's second major airport.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

