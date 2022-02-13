Two killed, two injured in shooting in cafe in Donetsk region

Kiev [Ukraine], February 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people were killed in a shooting in a cafe in the Donetsk region in early hours of Sunday, and two people were hospitalized, while the perpetrators were detained, the regional department of the national police said.



"Donetsk police detained two men for shooting in a cafe. The incident took place in [the city of] Hranitne. As a result of the shooting, two people were killed and two others were hospitalized... Police have launched an investigation," the police said in a statement.

The shooting was prompted by a conflict between guests, according to the police. Criminal proceedings have been initiated. (ANI/Sputnik)

