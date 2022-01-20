Two men arrested in UK over Texas Synagogue attack

London [UK], January 20 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Thursday in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack on a Texas synagogue by a British national who held four people hostage for several hours before he was shot dead by the police, the UK counter-terror police have announced.

"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning," Sputnik News Agency reported citing the Counter Terrorism Policing North West division's statement.



Earlier, a 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram was killed last Sunday after a tense standoff.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified Akram, who was demanding the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

At least four people were taken hostages, including a Rabbi by Akram at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville for more than ten hours on Saturday. (ANI)

