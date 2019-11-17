Two people die in explosion in Kiev dormitory

Moscow [Russia], Nov 17 (ANI): Two people were killed in an explosion in a dormitory in Ukraine's capital Kiev on Saturday (local time).

Kiev police chief Andriy Kryschenko said that all evidence points to a grenade explosion.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. (local time), Sputnik quoted the city police statement.

"The law enforcement officers have established that two men received mortal wounds due to the explosion," the police wrote on Facebook.

One of the victims of the explosion was a security guard, while the other one was a construction worker, the police added. (ANI)

