The Palace of Westminster lit up in Pride colours to mark the 2017 London Pride Parade (Photo/Reuters)
The Palace of Westminster lit up in Pride colours to mark the 2017 London Pride Parade (Photo/Reuters)

UK: 4 teens arrested after homophobic attack in Camden

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:06 IST

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested four teens, aged between 15 to 18 years, on suspicion of robbery and "aggravated hate crime" against two women on a bus in Camden.
The incident took place during the wee hours of May 30, when the women, who are in their 20s, boarded the bus in West Hampstead.
"There were at least four of them. They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us 'lesbians' and describing sexual positions," one of the victims, Melania PS claimed in a Facebook post.
The six of them were the only ones in the bus, apart from the driver, Melania added.
"In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris (her partner) even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it," she further said, recounting the horrific incident.
"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is I'm being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don't remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over. Our stuff was stolen as well," she stated.
Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries. They have now been discharged, the police added.
"This was a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths. The suspects have made a number of homophobic comments towards the couple before throwing coins at them. When the women tried to reason with the group, the attack escalated to an assault," Detective Superintendent Andy Cox said in a statement.
The homophobic incident has been widely condemned by the top brass of political leaders in the UK, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Prime Minister Theresa May.
"This was a disgusting, misogynistic attack. Hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London. The @metpoliceuk are investigating and arrests have been made. If you have any information - call 101," Khan tweeted.
"This was a sickening attack and my thoughts are with the couple affected. Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community," CNN quoted May as saying.
As part of the investigations, CCTV footage from the attack is being reviewed by the detectives.
"Attacks of this nature on London buses are rare. I would like to reassure those heading out over the weekend that extra uniformed and plain clothes Safer Transport officers will be out on patrol working to keep them safe and prevent crime," Cox lastly said, urging witnesses to come forward.
The attack comes at a time when the LGBTQIA+ community is observing Pride month to commemorate the Stonewall riots which took place in June 1969.
While the UK decriminalised homosexuality over 50 years ago, hate crimes against the community are still reported. Members of the community enjoy marriage rights in the country and it is illegal to discriminate against somebody because of their sexuality in the UK. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:17 IST

Germany: 25 injured after car rams into tourist bus

Thuringia [Germany], Jun 8 (ANI): 25 people, mostly children, were injured after a car rammed into a tourist bus here on Friday evening, according to local authorities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:15 IST

Maldives to confer its highest honour on PM Modi

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Nishan Izzuddeen, the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries. Modi will reach Maldives on Saturday for his first bilateral visit after returning to power.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:46 IST

Netherlands: Dutch Army personnel to participate in Intl Yoga...

The Hague [Netherlands], Jun 8 (ANI): Dutch Army members are set to participate in the Netherlands' largest-ever celebration of International Yoga Day at the Dam Square on June 16.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:02 IST

5 countries secure non-permanent member seats in UNSC in January 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The United Nations General Assembly conducted a secret ballot on Friday and elected five countries, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the smallest nation ever to secure a seat in the Security Council (UNSC).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:15 IST

The Atlantic editor's sexist remarks triggers criticism

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of American magazine 'The Atlantic', sparked a controversy on social media after he suggested that only "white male" journalists write in-depth articles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:53 IST

Venezuela to open borders with Colombia

Caracas [Venezuela], Jun 8 (ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that he plans to reopen the country's borders with Colombia on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:38 IST

US State Secy Pompeo to address this year's India Ideas Summit...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The US State Department on late Friday said Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo will address the India Ideas Summit here at the US Chamber of Commerce on June 12.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:29 IST

US urges inclusion of Afghan women in ongoing peace talks

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The United States has urged for the involvement of Afghan women in the ongoing peace process and make sure that their voices are heard during the negotiations with the Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:45 IST

US reaches deal with Mexico on immigration, tariffs...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration and the tariffs on the Central American country have been "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 IST

UK court quashes case against Boris Johnson over Brexit claims

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): A UK court on Friday dismissed a case against former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over allegations that he lied to the public during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:55 IST

Imran Khan writes to Modi, offers to hold talks

Islamabad [Karachi], Jun 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Pakistani media reported.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:42 IST

N Korea, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, trade

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 8 (ANI): Officials from North Korea and Russia met on Friday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, according to North Korean media.

Read More
iocl