UK accuses Iran of attacking tankers in Gulf of Oman

London [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): The United Kingdoms on Friday accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of carrying out the attack on the two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

"It is almost certain that a branch of the Iranian military - the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - attacked the two tankers on 13 June. No other state or non-state actor could plausibly have been responsible," Sputnik quoted a statement issued by UK Foreign office.

On Thursday, two oil tankers-- Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous-- were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. Shortly after the incident, the United States claimed that Tehran was responsible for the attack, a statement that was denounced by the latter earlier today.

To back its claim, the US released a blurry video which, the country believed, showed the boat crew of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers shortly after the attack.

The statement issued by the UK Foreign office further claimed Iran to be responsible for the attack on four oil tankers off the port of Fujairah last month.

"The Emirati-led investigation of the 12 May attack on four oil tankers near the port of Fujairah concluded that it was conducted by a sophisticated state actor. We are confident that Iran bears responsibility for that attack," the statement said.

Coming in Iran's support, Russia has warned against "hasty conclusions" over Friday's incident in the Gulf of Oman or blaming the suspected attacks on Iran. "I would use this opportunity to warn against hasty conclusions, from any attempts to impose responsibility on those who are seen as undesirable," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters after a meeting of the State Duma's international affairs committee, RIA-Novosti reported.

Tensions have escalated in the already simmering region. The US and Iran are at loggerhead since President Donald Trump's decision in May 2018 to withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal. (ANI)

