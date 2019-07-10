Sir Kim Darroch, the British Ambassador to the USA (Photo/Darroch's Twitter account)
UK ambassador to US resigns after calling Trump administration 'inept'

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:58 IST

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): The British ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, who criticised President Donald Trump's administration as "diplomatically clumsy and inept," has put down his resignation, the UK's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The development came following the US President's comment on Monday that the White House will no longer deal with British Ambassador after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed that Darroch criticised the Trump administration to 10 Downing Street, CNN reported.
In a letter to Simon McDonald, the permanent under-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Darroch said that he wanted to "put an end to speculation" about his position and remaining term as an ambassador.
"The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," he wrote.
"Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador," the letter read.
In response to Darroch's letter, McDonald said he accepted the ambassador's resignation "with deep personal regret."
"Over the last few difficult days you have behaved as you have always behaved over a long and distinguished career, with dignity, professionalism, and class," McDonald wrote.
"The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and the whole of the public service have stood with you: you were the target of a malicious leak; you were simply doing your job," he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May was further quoted as saying that it was a "matter of great regret" that Darroch had felt it necessary to resign and that the government owed him an "enormous debt of gratitude."
"Good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice," May told the House of Commons.
"I want all our public servants to have the confidence to be able to do that. And I hope the house will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles -- particularly when they are under pressure," she added. (ANI)

