UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

London [UK], February 9 (ANI): United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions against Russian military and Kremlin elites. The announcement of Cleverly came as Zelenskyy arrived in the UK to hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles and address Britain's Parliament.

"In total the UK's sanction package hits 6 entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites," UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced in a statement.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Ukraine has demonstrated that it will not break under his "tyrannical invasion." He said new sanctions accelerate the economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the statement released by UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.



"These new sanctions accelerate the economic pressure on Putin - undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail. I am determined, consistent with our laws, that Russia will have no access to the assets we have frozen until it ends, once and for all, its threats to Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and integrity," Cleverly said in the statement.

UK has imposed sanctions against the organisations that the Russian army depends on to maintain its offensive in Ukraine, including CST, a drone manufacturer, RT-Komplekt, which makes parts for helicopters used in the conflict, Oboronlogistics, which manages the transport of military equipment, Universalmash, related to anti-aircraft missile manufacturing and Topaz, a software company involved in military aviation.

The targeted individuals include Boris Titov, Nikolay Egorov, Sergey Rudnov,

Svetlana Krivonogikh and Viktor Myachin. Furthermore, the people who have been sanctioned by the UK government include Alexey Repik, Evgeny Shkolov and Pavel Titov. (ANI)

