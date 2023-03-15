UK celebrates King's birthday party for first time since 1951

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): To mark the British Monarch's annual birthday, the British High Commission in New Delhi today hosted the King's Birthday party, the first since 1951. The last time, the UK celebrated a King's birthday party was in 1951. King Charles III was born in 1948 and became heir apparent on the accession of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952.

Speaking to ANI, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis recalled the visit of the King to India and added that India and the United Kingdom are two old countries where he sees a huge opportunity in a much closer relationship.

"We are two old countries, India and United Kingdom in history. We have a King now, for the first time in 71 years. He loves India and is passionate about it. The King has visited India many times. I feel and think that the King really knows India", said Ellis.

"We have a Prime Minister who has made Rangoli outside his home at Downing Street. So, it feels like a very different country from the country of 1952 when her Majesty, the Queen came to the throne. So, I see huge opportunity in a much closer relationship. I am sure that's the King would want and the Prime Minister would want", he added.





The King has undertaken 10 official visits to India, most recently in November 2019 when he visited New Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate British-India connections with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance.

In addition to his official and ceremonial duties in the UK and overseas, the King has championed a wide range of causes relating to the environment and sustainable development, the arts, healthcare and education for decades.

Prior to the celebration, the British High Commissioner also added, "His Majesty the King has devoted his life to service; establishing more than 20 charities over four decades. He has worked tirelessly for the United Kingdom around the world, including his enduring interest in promoting a modern partnership with India and its people. It is a privilege to celebrate his birthday with friends here in New Delhi".

The Coronation of the King, a once-in-a-generation event, will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. It is expected to be the most significant cultural event of 2023, with leaders and dignitaries from across the globe invited to attend.

The King's birthday falls on 14 November. However, his official birthday in 2023 will be marked on 17 June, when the King's birthday parade also known as Trooping The Colour is held in London. (ANI)

