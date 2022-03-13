UK claims Russia attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in east, advance westward

London [UK], March 13 (ANI): In its latest intelligence assessment, the UK Defense Ministry on Sunday that Russian troops are attempting to "envelop" Ukrainian forces in the east of the country and "circumvent" the city of Mykolaiv.

"Russian forces are attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south," the UK Defense Ministry tweeted. "Russia is paying a high price for each advance as the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to offer staunch resistance across the country."



Earlier today, explosions were heard in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. The blast occurred near the northwestern city of Lviv, according to the press office of the Lviv regional government.

Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov condemned Russia's airstrike on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center (IPSC). He termed this as a "terrorist attack" on peace and security.

"This is new terrorist attack on peace and security near the EU-NATO border," Reznikov tweeted Sunday, adding that "action must be taken to stop this." (ANI)

