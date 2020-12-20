UK coronavirus cases top 2,000,000

London [UK], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has surpassed 2,000,000 as another 27,052 new cases were confirmed, according to official figures released Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Britain now stands at 2,004,219, the data showed.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 534 to 67,075, according to the figures.

The figures were revealed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new Tier Four of coronavirus restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a new virulent strain.

London mayor Sadiq Kahn said the new restrictions are "a bitter blow" to those who wish to be with families during Christmas and to the businesses already under huge strain, but he called on Londoners to pull together to ride over the crisis.



"These further restrictions are a bitter blow. Our city faces its toughest Christmas since the war -- and we will all need to pull together to see us through this terrible period," he said on Twitter.

From Sunday morning, London, the South East and East of England will move into Tier Four restrictions, which will be broadly similar to national restrictions introduced in England in November, Johnson announced Saturday at a virtual press conference at Downing Street.

Under the new toughter measures, residents in those areas must stay at home, with limited exemptions. People are also urged to work from home when they can, and should not enter or leave tier four areas.

Meanwhile, non-essential retails and indoors gyms must close, Johnson said.

The restrictions will last for two weeks and will be reviewed on Dec. 30, Johnson said. (ANI/Xinhua)

