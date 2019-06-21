Demonstrators react outside the Court of Appeal on Thursday  
Demonstrators react outside the Court of Appeal on Thursday  

UK Court declares British arms sales to Saudi Arabia 'unlawful'

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:24 IST

London [UK], June 20 (ANI): The United Kingdom's Court of Appeal on Thursday declared British arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in its war against Yemen "unlawful".
Thursday's decision follows a challenge by the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) that accused the UK government of licensing arms sales despite a clear risk that its use could breach the international humanitarian law, Al Jazeera reported.
CAAT is a UK-based organisation working to end the international arms trade.
Although the decision will not halt the Saudi-led war in Yemen - in which an estimated 100,000 people have died since 2016 - but it would add enormous support to international efforts to end the conflict.
Meanwhile, campaigners have hailed the ruling as "historic".
"This ruling is huge," said Sam Perlo-Freeman, a research coordinator at CAAT.
"We can see that arms sales for use in Yemen are now being challenged internationally - in the US and Europe - but this from a court in one of Saudi Arabia's top two arms suppliers takes that to a whole new level.
"It is historic in terms of the government's approach to export licences being found to be illegal and adds huge momentum to the campaign both in this country and internationally for a halt to arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led coalition," he added.
Since the Saudi-led coalition began its military intervention in Yemen in 2015, the UK has licensed at least 4.6 billion pounds (UD six billion) worth of arms to the Saudi forces. Weapons and military support from Britain to Saudi Arabia accounts for nearly 43 per cent of London's arms exports.
On March 6, a poll of over 2000 adults, carried out by the CAAT revealed that only six per cent of people in the country support arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Yemen has been described as the world's worst and has put nearly 10 million people at risk of starvation. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:53 IST

Russia not striving for Soviet-like superpower status: Putin

Moscow [Russia], Jun 21 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the country does not want to be a superpower like the erstwhile Soviet Union as it does not seek to impose influence on other states.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:17 IST

US releases flight path image of drone downed by Iran

Washington [USA], Jun 21 (ANI): The United States released an image of the flight path undertaken by its military drone which was downed by Iran over the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:21 IST

Georgia: Police fire rubber bullets, water cannon to disperse...

Tbilisi [Georgia], Jun 21 (ANI): The police resorted to firing rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters after they attempted to storm the Georgian Parliament over the visit of a Russian lawmaker here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:59 IST

UK: Race for PM's post down to Johnson, Hunt

London [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his successor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday emerged as the last two politicians vying for the Prime Minister's post following incumbent PM Theresa May's resignation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:38 IST

US drone was 'in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,'...

Tehran [Iran], Jun 21 (ANI): Outrightly dismissing US claims regarding the issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday said that parts of the downed US drone were retrieved from Iran's territorial waters "where it was shot down."

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 00:15 IST

Pak COAS arrives in London for official visit

London [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): Starting off his official visit, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, arrived in London on Thursday, as per the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:36 IST

India's female squad to soon assume duties under UN peacekeeping...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 20 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Thursday said that Indian women who are contingents to the United Nations' peacekeeping operations will soon be assuming their duties in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:13 IST

State Secy Pompeo called EAM S. Jaishankar, reiterates...

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to congratulate him on his appointment and reiterated Washington's strong commitment towards advancing US-India strategic partnership.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:00 IST

Court rejects Nawaz Sharif's bail plea on medical grounds

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 20 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking suspension of the sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case on medical grounds.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:28 IST

Turkey: Court announces life imprisonment in 2016 Coup trial

Ankara [Turkey], Jun 20 (ANI): A Court here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to 128 people, including 17 top former military officials, accused of participating in Turkey's failed coup attempt three years ago aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:44 IST

Iran made a very big mistake: Trump on US drone downing

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 20 (ANI): In a possible confrontation over increased tensions with Iran after the downing of a US drone near the Persian Gulf, President Donald Trump on Thursday said that "Iran had made a bid mistake."

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:18 IST

Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei confesses to taking bribes

Tianjin [China], June 20 (ANI): Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei, during a trail on Thursday, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes of 2 million USD.

Read More
iocl