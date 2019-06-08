Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (File photo)
Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (File photo)

UK court quashes case against Boris Johnson over Brexit claims

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:49 IST

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): A UK court on Friday dismissed a case against former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over allegations that he lied to the public during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.
The judges of the High Court quashed the case which was filed by Marcus Bell, an anti-Brexit campaigner who crowdfunded more than 350,000 pounds to bring his claim to the courts, Euronews reported.
Johnson, who is running for the prime ministerial post, is accused of falsely claiming that the UK's membership of the European Union cost 350 million pounds a week.
The claim was even plastered on the side of a bus that had toured around the country during the referendum in which 52 per cent of the electorate had voted in favour of the UK leaving the European bloc.
Johnson's lawyers have rejected the claims that an offence was committed by him while serving in public office, saying that such allegations were repeatedly challenged during the 2016 campaigning.
Ball's counsel Jason Coppel said that the decision could allow "well-funded defendants to knock out proceedings before it started" and claimed that Johnson's Brexit "lies" had a "direct impact on public trust."
Reacting to the development, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he was "very glad" to see the case thrown out by the judges.
"Very glad to see the court case against @BorisJohnson thrown out. Freedom of speech feels increasingly challenged - we should always seek to debate political arguments in the open rather than close them down," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, amid the Brexit chaos, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday formally resigned as the head of the Conservative Party, setting off the campaign among eleven parliamentarians to replace her, both as the party head and the country's premier.
However, May will remain the acting Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:45 IST

US reaches deal with Mexico on immigration, tariffs...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration and the tariffs on the Central American country have been "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:55 IST

Imran Khan writes to Modi, offers to hold talks

Islamabad [Karachi], Jun 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Pakistani media reported.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:42 IST

N Korea, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, trade

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 8 (ANI): Officials from North Korea and Russia met on Friday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, according to North Korean media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:55 IST

'Good chance' of reaching deal with Mexico, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Mexico in order to avoid new tariffs on imports from the Central American country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

US, Russian warships 'nearly collide' in Pacific

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The warships of the United States and Russia came close to a collision in the Pacific, with the two countries blaming each other for the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:06 IST

Manpreet Vohra concurrently accredited as India's next High...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Manpreet Vohra, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Ambassador-designate to Mexico, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Belize, with residence in Mexico City.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:14 IST

Kazakhstan: Ahead of presidential polls, candidates reveal key agenda

Nur Sultan (Astana City) [Kazakhstan], Jun 8 (ANI): Kazakhstan is set to undergo a historic presidential election on June 9, as it will mark the first time that the voters would not get to cast ballots for long-serving leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:00 IST

NASA shouldn't talk about going to Moon, focus on 'other things': Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said NASA should not talk about going to the moon and directed the space agency to focus on "bigger things" instead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:28 IST

Indian cricket team meets High Commissioner in London

London [England], Jun 8 (ANI): The Indian cricket team met India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, at her residence here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:20 IST

PM Modi's first two bilateral visits in tune with India's...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi's upcoming bilateral visits to the neighbouring countries of Maldives and Sri Lanka after assuming office for the second term indicate the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood-First' policy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:16 IST

PM Modi's international visits and transformative change in...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Parliament of Maldives on Saturday will be the key highlight of his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:40 IST

PM Modi's visit shows India's solidarity with Sri Lanka...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming official visit to Sri Lanka after taking charge for a second time shows India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday terror blasts, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernan

Read More
iocl