UK: COVID infection on decline, 11299 new cases, down from 15000 a day earlier

London [UK], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus infection rate in the United Kingdom have been on a decline since November 19, with the country confirming 11,299 new cases over the past 24 hours, down from over 15,000 confirmed a day before, the Health Ministry's data showed on Tuesday.



Last week, the UK was detecting some 20,000 cases a day on an average, and the number of daily-registered new cases started to drop since November 19, when the country confirmed nearly 23,000 cases.

Overall, the UK confirmed over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 56,000 related fatalities.

The coronavirus restrictions are in place until December 2, and the authorities have announced plans to replace the lockdown with targeted measures. (ANI/Sputnik)

