UK, EU call for UN Human Rights Council's special meeting over Myanmar coup

London [UK], February 8 (ANI): The United Kingdom and the European Union have issued a joint call for the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold a special session to discuss the recent military coup in Myanmar, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"Today, the UK and (the) EU have called for a Special Session of the #UN Human Rights Council on Myanmar on Thursday," Raab tweeted.

The foreign secretary said that both London and Brussels condemn the recent coup and the detention of leading political figures, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

"We condemn the coup in Myanmar & the arbitrary detention of elected politicians & civil society by the military," Raab said.

Sputnik reported that curfew has been imposed in seven townships in the country's second-biggest city, Mandalay, to stop the people from protesting against the junta rule.



According to a report by The Myanmar Times, curfew from 8 pm to 4 am was imposed on Monday in seven townships in Mandalay -- Aung Myay Tharzan, Maha Aung Myay, Amarapura, Patheingyi, Pyigyitakon, Chan Aye Tharzan and Chan Myay Tharzi.

Some media reports said that martial law has been imposed in the seven townships in Myanmar.

As per the order issued by each town's General Administration Department, public gatherings of more than five people, delivering speeches and protests have been banned.

Action can be taken against the violators under Section 144 of the Penal Code, The Myanmar Times reported.

Myanmar's military launched the coup one week ago, declaring a year-long state of emergency in the process. The armed forces have claimed that Myanmar's November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party win by a landslide, was subject to widespread voter fraud, as reported by Sputnik.

Access to the internet and social media have been severely restricted following the overthrow of the government, and tens of thousands of people on Monday took to the streets for the third consecutive day of widespread protests against the coup. (ANI)

