UK explores Japanese firms as potential Huawei replacements to build 5G networks

London [United Kingdom], July 19 (Sputnik/ ANI): The United Kingdom has turned to Japan in search of replacements to China's Huawei in constructing 5G networks in the country, media reported.

UK is eyeing tech giants NEC Corp and Fujitsu as potential candidates to lead the charge in 5G development, According to Japanese business news publication Nikkei that cited sources in both companies.

UK officials met with Tokyo counterparts earlier this week, days after London's Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden announced the ban on Chinese juggernaut Huawei from 5G development.

Downing Street had initially greenlighted Huawei's move to develop the network in the country, despite US pressure, but has since appeared to cave in. The parliament's Science and Technology Committee has held discussions with Samsung executives and other tech leaders for the role.

Huawei has come under increasing attack from the US and UK over security and privacy fears. The Chinese firm is ahead of the pack in 5G technology development, which is seen by many as the main driver of US counteractions. (Sputnik/ ANI)

