UK flies rainbow flag to mark second anniversary of Section 377 repeal

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): To celebrate the second anniversary of India's historic judgement to repeal Section 377 and decriminalise homosexuality, the United Kingdom (UK) is flying a rainbow flag at its British Council premises this week.

According to the British High Commission (BHC), the UK stands in solidarity with the Indian LGBT+ community and is working with a range of partners across the country to deliver a programme of events raising awareness of LGBT+ rights, with a particular focus on livelihoods.

The UK is committed to non-discrimination on any grounds, including sexual orientation or gender identity, and actively works to promote equal rights for all globally, BHC stated.

It said that the UK is proud to partner with India, as a force for good, to promote and advance LGBT+ rights.

On September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court had struck down the colonial-era Section 377 IPC which criminalised gay sex.

A five-judge constitutional bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, gave the verdict on a bunch of petitions filed to scrap the law. (ANI)

