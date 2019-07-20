UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (L), Iran FM Javad Zarif (R) (File photo)
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (L), Iran FM Javad Zarif (R) (File photo)

UK FM expresses 'extreme disappointment' to Tehran over seizure of ship

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:27 IST

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Saturday expressed "extreme disappointment" to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif during a phone call, just a day after a UK-flagged ship was seized by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Just spoke to Iranian FM Zarif and expressed extreme disappointment that having assured me last Saturday (that) Iran wanted to deescalate the situation, they have behaved in the opposite way. This has to be about actions, not words if we are to find a way through. British shipping must and will be protected," Hunt tweeted.
The relationship between UK and Iran has been strained in the recent times, especially after British Marines along with Gibraltar authorities seized an Iranian oil tanker, Grace One, off the British Overseas Territory's coast on July 4. The ship was suspected of transporting oil to Syria, circumventing European Union sanctions.
Hunt's statement comes shortly after Zarif told the UK to not be an accessory to the USA's "economic terrorism".
"Unlike the piracy in the Strait of Gibraltar, our action in the Persian Gulf is to uphold int'l maritime rules. As I said in NY, it is IRAN that guarantees the security of the Persian Gulf & the Strait of Hormuz. UK must cease being an accessory to #EconomicTerrorism of the US," Zarif tweeted.
"US #EconomicTerrorism is a global menace. I'm in Venezuela to attend #NAM meeting geared to forge a global response to unilateralism. In Iran's engagement with the world, we neither call for the ouster of leaders nor "bolster" them--decisions that are for the PEOPLE of a nation," he added.
Tehran detained the UK-flagged vessel in the Strait on the same day that Gibraltar decided to extend the detention of Grace One for 30 days, according to CNN.
Tensions in the Strait could have dire consequences as 24 per cent of the global oil production passes through the passage and it is the only route to transport oil out of the Persian Gulf.
Two ships were seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday -- the UK-flagged Stena Impero and a Liberian-flagged MV Mesdar.
Iranian media reported that the British vessel was captured after an accident with a fishing boat, while the IRGC said that the vessel was held for "violating international regulations."
While the Liberian-flagged ship was let off by Iran, Stena Impero has been taken to Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. Even though the ship was registered in the UK, there were no Britons on board. The 23-man crew was made up of people with Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationalities.
India is currently in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals onboard the detained UK-flagged vessel. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 21:46 IST

UK must cease being accessory to US' economic terrorism, says Iran FM

Caracas [Venezuela], July 20 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Saturday slammed the UK, stating that it must "cease being an accessory to Economic Terrorism of the US."

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:06 IST

Hong Kong police seize 'largest-ever' cache of explosives, one arrested

Hong Kong, July 20 (ANI): Hong Kong police seized high-powered explosives during a raid on a suspected bomb-making factory on Friday night, on the eve of planned protests across the region over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:38 IST

London police regain control of hacked Twitter account, website

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): The London Metropolitan Police have regained control of both its Twitter account and website which was hacked on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:03 IST

UK warns Iran of 'robust' reaction after ship seized in Strait of Hormuz

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Saturday threatened Iran with a "considered but robust" reaction, just a day after a UK-flagged oil tanker 'Stena Impero' was seized by the Middle Eastern nation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:07 IST

Two women lawyers who helped overturn Section 377 came out as couple

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The last year's historic verdict by the Supreme Court to decriminalise homosexuality had not just been a professional benchmark but also a personal win for two senior women lawyers who spearheaded the fight for equal rights of the LGBTQ community in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:40 IST

US lawmakers urge Trump to raise Pak's human rights abuse issue...

Washington [USA], July 20 (ANI): Ten US lawmakers have written to US President Donald Trump, urging him to raise the issue of human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh -- including enforced disappearances -- during his upcoming meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:00 IST

MEA in touch with Iran to secure release of Indians onboard...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriations of Indian nationals who were onboard the UK-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran, the MEA said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Khalilzad to visit Afghanistan to finalise US-Taliban peace deal...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan on Sunday to finalise US-Taliban peace agreement possibly by September 1 that would pave way for ending two decades of insurgency in the war-torn country, government sources said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:56 IST

US says China adopting coersive behaviour towards its southeast...

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said China is threatening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by adopting coercive behaviour towards its southeast Asian neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:11 IST

Door open to repairing US-Pak relations, if latter changes...

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): After years of discord over Afghanistan, United States President Donald Trump will push Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to pressure the Taliban to strike a peace deal, with the aim of extricating from US' longest war, a Trump administration official said on

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:00 IST

Pakistan's next double game: Marriage with China, affair with US

Washington [USA], July 20 (ANI): As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gears up for his first high-level visit to the United States, experts believe that Islamabad is playing a double game in managing affairs between Washington and Beijing -- the two rival economies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:18 IST

Khalilzad meets India envoy to US Shringla ahead of another...

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday held talks with India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the Afghan peace process to end two decades of insurgency in the war-torn country.

Read More
iocl