UK Foreign Min does not agree with Ambassador's leaked critique of Trump

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): UK's Foreign Minister and Prime Ministerial hopeful Jeremy Hunt does not agree with the British Ambassador to the US' critique of US President Donald Trump in secret cables, which were recently leaked to the media.

Hunt emphasised that London will not allow the embarrassing incident to impact the US-UK relationship, according to Sputnik.

However, he expressed concern regarding the leak of the secret diplomatic messages while outlining the need to find out how the lapse occurred.

This comes after the British Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, called Trump "inept," "incompetent" and "insecure" in cables which were leaked to UK's Daily Mail. The leak was confirmed by a UK government official to CNN, who also declared the messages published by the British daily to be true.

Reacting to the controversy, Trump slammed Darroch on Sunday, telling reporters that the British Ambassador had "not served the UK well". He further added that he "can say things" about Darroch, but won't "bother".

The leak has the potential to spell trouble for the UK, as it may jeopardise a probable trade deal with Washington after Brexit, or UK's impending exit from the European Union (EU).

The UK is currently in the process of instating a new Prime Minister after incumbent Theresa May resigned from her post after being unable to pass her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the British Parliament thrice.

Hunt's opponent, Boris Johnson, is being touted by many as May's successor. CNN speculated that the latest incident is a bid to make way for a pro-Brexit ambassador in Washington, as Darroch is not seen to be philosophically aligned with the incoming Prime Minister. (ANI)