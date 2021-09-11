UK Foreign Office honours memory of victims of 9/11 attacks

London [United Kingdom], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in the 9/11 attacks in the US 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help.

"Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th September 2001. We will never forget those that died that day, and all those that put themselves in harm's way to help others," the foreign office said on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II also sent her prayers and thoughts to those affected by the tragedy.



"As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," the monarch said.

The Queen then added that her visit to Ground Zero in 2010 would be forever held in her memory and "reminds [her] that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild."

On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aeroplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

On September 10, US President Joe Biden designated September 11 as Patriot and National Day of Service and Remembrance and noted that on this day, all government entities should display the US flag at half-staff. (ANI/Sputnik)

